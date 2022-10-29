Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $4,424,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.35%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

