Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,694 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

SYF stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.