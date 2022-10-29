Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -39.68% -35.33% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -96.93% -69.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 9.52 -$172.96 million ($4.00) -5.00 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.78) -0.27

Analyst Ratings

Freeline Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forma Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 886.84%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Forma Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

