Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lifted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.76 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

