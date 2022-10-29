Candriam S.C.A. Sells 3,343 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of FOX by 300.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

