Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.02.

NIO Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE NIO opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

