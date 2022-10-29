FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after buying an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,516,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.91.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.99 and its 200-day moving average is $325.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

