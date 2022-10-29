Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.03 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $50,416,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

