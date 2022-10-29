Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 331 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $68.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

