12,582 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $243.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $187.97. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.