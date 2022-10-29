Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

