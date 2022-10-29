Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $239,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $126.90 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.