Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 800 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

