Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,961 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

