Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 827 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

