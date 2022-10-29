Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 27.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in DoorDash by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

