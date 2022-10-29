CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

