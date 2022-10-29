Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 191.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NMI opened at $8.53 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

