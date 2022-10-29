Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 114,960 Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,960 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 45.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 43.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 463,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter.

OSTR opened at $9.94 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

