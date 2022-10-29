Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBOC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

