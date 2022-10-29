Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 10,639 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of STOR opened at $31.73 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.67%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

