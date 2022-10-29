Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,427 Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEC. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 424,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEC opened at $10.25 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

