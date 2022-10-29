Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 216.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 908,902 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 135.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 209.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 390,107 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 46.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 479,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 152,608 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

