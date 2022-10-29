Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 106,286 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,286 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQH stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

