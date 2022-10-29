Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.