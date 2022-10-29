Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Stock Position Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKEZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 273,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 612,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEZ opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

