Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 6.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,123,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.