Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,014 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Herc by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $18,409,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 166,566.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Herc Trading Up 0.9 %

Herc Announces Dividend

Shares of Herc stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.