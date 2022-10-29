Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $963,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,454 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in VMware by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

