Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,310 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 42.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,471,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 439,115 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 153.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 384,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 232,750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 500.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 240,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200,316 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,587,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

