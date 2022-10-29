Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 59,305 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,305 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

