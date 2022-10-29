Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,953 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

HIII opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

