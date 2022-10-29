Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Veris Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.06. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

