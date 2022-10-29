Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

