KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of KL Acquisition worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KL Acquisition by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 724,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KL Acquisition by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

