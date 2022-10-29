Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

