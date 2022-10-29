Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $575.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

