Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

