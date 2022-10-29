Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
GPK opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging
In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.