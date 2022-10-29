Susquehanna Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $51.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Halliburton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.