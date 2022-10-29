Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $120.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.38.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.5 %

KMB opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.