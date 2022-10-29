JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 20.70

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

