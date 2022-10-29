UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Raised to CHF 20

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in UBS Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

