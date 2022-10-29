Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $127.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

