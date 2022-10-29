Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $43.90

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HSBC to $43.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halliburton Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Halliburton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.