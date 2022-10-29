Robert W. Baird Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $266.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $208.16 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

