Robert W. Baird Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $266.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $208.16 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of IQVIA
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.