General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $38.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.