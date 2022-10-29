B. Riley Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $242.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $305.25 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.82 and a 200 day moving average of $231.49.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 86.43%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,253 shares of company stock worth $45,369,255 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

