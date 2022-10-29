Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $310.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $305.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 86.43% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,253 shares of company stock worth $45,369,255. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

