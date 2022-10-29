Credit Suisse Group Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $56.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.23.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 16.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 16.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

