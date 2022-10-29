Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.38.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $305.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
