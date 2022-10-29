Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.38.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

